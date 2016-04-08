Nicky Hilton Turns 'Dolce Into Maternity Wear,' Fashionably Flaunts Baby Bump in Tight Minidress

Of course, Nicky Hilton would be one of the most stylish pregnant women ever.

The 32-year-old socialite showed off her growing baby bump in a tight Dolce & Gabbana minidress while attending the Marc Jacobs and Benedikt Taschen celebration of NAOMI in New York City on Thursday.

Getty Images



EXCLUSIVE: Why 'RHOBV' Star Kim Richards Missed Niece Nicky Hilton's Epic Wedding

Nicky's older sister, Paris Hilton, was naturally also in attendance, rocking a glittery black and silver dress with a plunging neckline.

Getty Images

Nicky also posted a mirror selfie in the chic ensemble and captioned it, "When you turn your Dolce into maternity wear."

A source close to the youngest Hilton daughter told ET that she is due this summer. It will be her first child with husband James Rothschild, an heir to one of Europe's greatest banking families. Together since 2011, the couple married in a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace in London last July.

Check out more shots of Nicky's gorgeous Valentino wedding gown in the video below.