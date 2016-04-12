Lea Michele Pays Tribute to 'My Quarterback' Cory Monteith With New Tattoo

Lea Michele will have a little piece of Cory Monteith with her forever.

The 29-year-old actress revealed a new tattoo on Tuesday that pays tribute to her late boyfriend, who died in July 2013 from a drug overdose. It's a small "5," a nod to Monteith's football jersey number on Glee.

"For my quarterback.." Michele captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.



PHOTOS: Lea Michele Shows Off Her Impressive Pilates Skills and Toned Bod

The Scream Queens star has frequently shared touching words remembering Monteith since his death, marking the two-year anniversary by writing, "We think of you and remember all the laughter and joy we shared together. I hold you in my heart always and love and miss you so..."

The five tattoo is one of two touching tributes Michele got inked at Tattoo SEEN in the Bronx, New York, the other being a small coffee mug on her finger dedicated to her grandma.

After Monteith's death, Michele went on to date model Matthew Paetz for two years before they broke up in February. "Their split is a huge shock to all their friends," a source told ET. "Everyone thought they would get engaged soon, but definitely not split."

Michele flaunted her chiseled abs on her first post-split red carpet. Check out her revealing revenge body in the video below.