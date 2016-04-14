Selena Gomez Opens Up About Rehab Stint and Battling Lupus With 'GQ': 'I Needed Time to Just Be OK'

It's time to meet the real Selena Gomez.

The "Hands to Myself" singer appears in GQ magazine's May issue, and not only does she strip down for a sultry photoshoot, but she bares all in her tell-all interview, too.



WATCH: Selena Gomez Goes Topless for Stunning 'GQ' Photospread

It's no secret that the actress-turned-singer has been crushing it in her career and turning heads at almost every appearance as of late, but back in 2014, Gomez wasn't feeling quite as confident when she checked into the Dawn at The Meadows rehab facility in Wickenburg, Arizona.

"This is something that everyone always wants to fixate on," she explains to GQ. "I got diagnosed with lupus. My mom had a very public miscarriage. So I had to cancel [13 dates on] my [Stars Dance] tour. I needed time to just be OK."

Gomez -- who revealed in October 2015 that she had been diagnosed with lupus -- tells the men's magazine that she received chemotherapy treatments at two different locations for the chronic inflammatory disease, but finds it "really frustrating" to still be talking about that tumultuous time in her life.



WATCH: Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Struggle With Lupus

"My past seems to be way more fascinating for people than my future, which bums me out," she says.

Here are five more revelations from her candid interview.



1. Growing up in the spotlight wasn't easy and she admits she's still learning how to handle it.

"We're easy targets," explains Gomez, who got her big break at age 15 while starring as Alex Russo in Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place. "Every single kid who was brought up like this is an easy target. It's disgusting, because it's interesting to grown adults that these kids go through weird things because they're figuring out, 'Do I like this? Do I love this? Maybe I love this person. Oh, I'm exposed to this, people are reporting my every move and this and that because of Instagram and Twitter and you can find out everything.'"



WATCH: Selena Gomez Flaunts Insane Abs in Sexy Bra Top



2. Even though she's 23 now, she finds it hard to get the grown-up roles she desires.

"I'm young, and I look younger," she dishes. "So the roles that I want to go for -- it's all about how the face is. I can play like I'm 16 still. Doesn't really work for the things I want to do. I want to have an experience that I would go a little bit stir-crazy with. I like people pushing a little bit."



3. But she's still managed to land a cool new gig with Kevin Spacey's production company.

So, what's it about? "[It's] Entourage meets Girls," Gomez explains. "What girls deal with, even the perception of religion and things like that, how it affects you, and how impressionable Hollywood is."



4. She doesn't play into the fame factor.

"[When you're famous,] it's either of two extremes," Gomez claims. "Either you're going to succumb to it and be surrounded by all the noise and enjoy it and get the rush from it, or you're going to be so far off of it because you don't trust anyone or think any of it's genuine. That's the girl that I am."



NEWS: James Corden Teases Selena Gomez Will Be a Guest on 'Carpool Karaoke'



5. She was once mistaken for a "valet lady" by another A-lister.

"P. Diddy gave me his valet ticket once," she reveals. "Because he thought I was the valet lady. But I don't care -- I actually laughed hysterically when it happened."

Last week, ET's Katie Krause caught up with Gomez at WE Day in Los Angeles, where she got candid about her latest TV projects, including 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix show she's executive producing that's based on the best-selling young adult novel of the same name.



WATCH: Selena Gomez Talks Becoming a Big-Time TV Producer