Taylor Swift Head Bangs to a Throwback Tune in New Apple Music Commercial

What does a pop superstar listen to while getting ready? Taylor Swift answers that question in her new Apple Music commercial.

In the clip, the “Blank Space” singer is searching for a tune to listen to while applying her signature cherry red lipstick.

“Oh my God, I love this song,” Swift says when she sees the “Getting Ready to Go Out” playlist. “I used to listen to this in middle school.”

Coincidentally, the song is “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World. Cue the dance-happy star lip syncing and head banging along to the early aughts tune.

It’s not the first time Swift has recorded a video for the company. Earlier this month, she was featured in a clip running (and falling) on a treadmill while rapping to a Drake and Future song.

The new commercial was filmed before Swift dyed her signature honey-hued hair to bleach- blonde. The GRAMMY winner has been displaying the edgy look while enjoying some downtime at the Coachella Music Festival.

On Sunday night she and a group of pals went to see her boyfriend Calvin Harris’ show where Rihanna made a guest appearance.

“I’ll NEVER forget this moment,” Swift captioned an Instagram video from the event.