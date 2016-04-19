Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Baby Luna - See the Pic!

This might be too much cuteness for the internet to handle!

After giving birth last Thursday, Chrissy Teigen posted the first picture of her beautiful baby girl, Luna Simone Stephens, on Tuesday.

"Hi my Lulu!" the proud mom wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the new mom is seen cradling the newborn while lounging outside in the shade.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced the arrival of their first child on Sunday, tweeting, "Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn't be happier!"

A source close to the couple confirmed that Luna's middle name, Simone, is a nod to the late singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone, whom Legend admires.

Over the weekend, ET caught up with Underground producer Mike Jackson, who confirmed the new parents were doing well and have returned home with Luna. "They’re doing great. They're happy. They're elated," he said. "It's a long time coming. They went through a lot to have this child. They're excited. We're all really blessed to have her a part of all our lives."

Jackson and Legend are both executive producers on Underground, a television serious about the Underground Railroad.