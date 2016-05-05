Kristen Wiig Has Bikini-Clad, PDA-Filled Vacation With Actor Avi Rothman - See the Passionate Kiss Pic

Kristen Wiig is enjoying a romantic getaway in Kauai, Hawaii.

On Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with a mystery man, who has been identified as actor Avi Rothman. Wiig was wearing a skimpy, floral bikini and hoop earrings, while Rothman donned blue swim trunks.



This is one of the first times Wiig has been photographed with her rumored new beau. The 42-year-old actress previously dated Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti for 18 months, until they reportedly broke up in July 2013. Wiig was also married to actor Hayes Hargrove for four years before splitting in 2009.

According to Rothman's IMDB page, Rothman has worked on multiple shorts and several TV series, while Wiig will soon be promoting Ghostbusters, which hits theaters July 15.



While the comedian tends to keep quiet about her personal life, she did open up to ET about whether she'd be open to having children some day. "I have a daughter who is a dog," Wiig joked. "I've got some great plants that I've had for a long time that I feel like are my children."

