Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Latest Adorable 'Growing' Baby Bump Pic



Behati Prinsloo is going to be one awesome mom.

The 26-year-old model has been chronicling her pregnancy by sharing snaps of her baby bump on Instagram and on Friday, she posted the latest pic to her nearly 4 million followers.

Looking chic in a short-sleeved, navy print dress, Prinsloo -- who is expecting a baby girl -- proudly rests her left hand atop her baby bump as she sweetly smiles into the camera with hair wavy brown locks partially covering her face.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Snap Cute Couples Selfie With Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Growing 🌱 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 13, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT

“Growing,” she simply wrote in the caption, accompanied by a cherry emoji.

Last month, Prinsloo shared a black-and-white selfie dressed in nothing but lingerie and showing off her barely-there bump. “So far so good,” she captioned the pic.

RELATED: Adam Levine Jokes He's 'Pregnant Too' in Selfie With Behati Prinsloo

She also posted a montage of her tiny baby bump with a simple baby emoji as its caption.

🚼 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Apr 15, 2016 at 10:15pm PDT

RELATED: Adam Levine Shares Behati Prinsloo's 'Random' Pregnancy Craving

But Prinsloo isn’t the only one enjoying her pregnancy bliss. Her husband, The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, took to Instagram earlier this month, posting a selfie of he and Prinsloo baring their stomachs.

“Week 20 and I’m finally popping! #impregnanttoo,” Levine joked.

Recently, Levine spoke with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at The Voice’s Karaoke for Charity event in Hollywood, where he opened up about how he’s “ready to be a dad.”

"You're born to be a parent, that's what we're here for, really," he explained. "All the other s*** is great, but it’s not what we're here for." Watch the video below to hear more.