Christina Aguilera Impersonates Beyonce, Adele, Whitney Houston, and More on 'Ellen'

Divas impersonating divas! Christina Aguilera has become known for her celeb impersonations thanks to her appearance on The Tonight Show back in February 2015. And on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she dusted off her skills to play a game with the talk show host.

“Me and Blake [Shelton] were playing this the other day in our trailer with a few drinks. I don’t know how to do it sober,” she quipped before DeGeneres held up the names of female artists for Xtina.

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Voice' Plans Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram

The “Beautiful” singer then had to belt out some of the stars’ hit songs so the host could guess their names.

She easily sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” Adele’s “Hello,” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed a Girl.” When it came time to sing Rihanna, Aguilera started “Work, work, work, work, work, work,” adding, “I don’t know the words, words, words, words, words, words.”

And when she had to act out Lady Gaga, she simply said, “Umm…born this way,” referencing the pop star’s hit song.

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Aguilera on Her 'Tough' 1-Year-Old Daughter Summer: 'I'm Going to Have a Heart Attack!'

Earlier in the episode, The Voice coach opened up about her two kids, Max, 8, and Summer, 22 months. Aguilera revealed that her little boy is very into parkour.

“Look at him, already training to jump off of buildings and give me a heart attack. It’s awesome,” she said, laughing. “He could care less that I’m on The Voice, but if I was on American Ninja Warrior, he would want to come to work with me every day. Then I would be cool, the cool mom.”

For more of Xtina’s musical impressions, watch her appearance from The Tonight Show below!