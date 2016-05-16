EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Will Guest Co-Host 'Live! With Kelly': 'It's a Blessing'

Ryan Seacrest has yet another high-profile gig on his hands.

ET caught up with the busy 41-year-old television personality at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango in Carson, California, on Saturday, where he revealed that he'll be one of Kelly Ripa's guest co-hosts on Live! next month.

"I'm sitting there for one day in June and can't wait to do that," Seacrest exclusively told ET's Katie Krause. "She's asked me to come on for a day right at the beginning of June, and so I'm looking forward to hugging her and seeing her."

"I've known Kelly forever," he added. "She's phenomenal, so to get a chance to sit by her for a day is a blessing."

Although, the experienced host doesn't think there's a chance for the stint to become permanent, given his already full plate.

"I think that would be impossible since I have to work here every day," he said, referring to his daily radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "That decision isn't mine to make. I think I have to get up here every day and go on the air!"

Other upcoming Live! guest co-hosts include Empire's Jussie Smollett on Tuesday, comedian Cedric the Entertainer on Wednesday, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir on Thursday, and Hawaii Five-O actor Daniel Dae Kim on Friday. On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel got the honor of being the first guest co-host since Michael Strahan's drama-filled exit, and he wasted no time grilling Ripa about his very last Live! episode this past Friday.

"Everything on Friday's show was hugging and kissing. Was that genuine hugging and kissing?" Kimmel bluntly asked.

"Yes, we don't fake hug and kiss," Ripa, 45, assured Kimmel. "It wasn't air kissing."

