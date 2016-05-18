Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Recreates Birth Photo With Daughter, Ex Michael Sheen



Kate Beckinsale remembers the birth of her daughter Lily like it was yesterday! Her sole child with ex Michael Sheen turned 16 recently and the family celebrated in a very special way.

“It was her sixteenth birthday and Michael and I thought, you know, obviously, it might be quite nice to recreate the birth in a photo,” Beckinsale said on her Tuesday night appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the hysterical pic, Beckinsale is sitting on what appears to be her kitchen counter with her legs spread open as Lily comically emerges from her nether regions (don’t worry, both are fully clothed).

“That’s why there’s so much effort on my face, personally. And Lily’s doing the ‘Yikes I’m coming out of a vagina’ face,” Beckinsale explained. “And Michael’s not doing very much at all, which was quite realistically what the real thing was like.”

It’s not the only photo the parents recreated in honor of their daughter’s birth. On Tuesday, the Love & Friendship actress posted a side-by-side split to Instagram of her with Sheen and Lily from the day she was born and present day, recreating the hospital bed moment.

“Always a baby to me #Lily,” she captioned the cute and goofy shots.

Beckinsale and Sheen were in a relationship from 1995 until 2003. She went on to marry director Len Wiseman in 2004 but they split in late 2015. Sheen previously dated actress Rachel McAdams and is currently in a relationship with Sarah Silverman.