EXCLUSIVE: Inside Justin Bieber's Date With Actress Nicola Peltz, and Why He's Ready to Settle Down Again

Justin Bieber amped up the fun for his first date with actress Nicola Peltz – the two went out for a game of miniature golf!

A source told ET that the 22-year-old pop star has been relaxing in Los Angeles, California before he returns to touring, and met the 21-year-old actress at the West Hollywood hot spot, Nice Guy.



WATCH: Justin Bieber Says He's 'Done Taking Pictures' With Fans in New Rant -- 'I Feel Like a Zoo Animal'



After getting her phone number, the source says Bieber asked Peltz out on a date, and while she was hesitant at first, last week she did agree to go miniature golfing with him.

"Justin wants something serious with a girl again," the source explains. "He doesn't want to f**k around anymore. It was a real date with her."



WATCH: Hailey Baldwin Talks Justin Bieber Relationship Rumors -- ‘It’s Hard to Date Somebody in This Industry’



Last Wednesday, Bieber was seen at dinner with the Bates Motel star at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. An eyewitness told ET that the two were sitting in the backseat when the singer's car pulled up to the restaurant. Bieber was seen getting out and walking around the car to open the door for his date.

The pair, who walked closely as they entered the steakhouse, didn't speak with photographers outside, but an eyewitness says Bieber seemed "reserved" and "serious."



MORE: Justin Bieber First to Congratulate Lewis Hamilton on Monaco Grand Prix Win -- Watch Him Swig Champagne!



Earlier this year, Bieber was dating model Hailey Baldwin after a very long on-again, off-again romance with Selena Gomez.



The "Sorry" singer opened up to Seventeen magazine last year about what he's looking for in a relationship. "I need healthy relationships with people I can feel safe with. People I can say whatever to, and I’m not going to be judged," he shared. "In a girl, I want someone who's confident in herself and honest. I have to find her very attractive and as someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life."



EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Reveals Why He's Crying So Much Lately, Where He Sees Himself in 10 Years