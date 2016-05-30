'Real Housewives' Star Tamra Judge Took Home a Trophy at Her First Fitness Competition, Then Celebrated With D

Tamra Judge flaunted her insane bikini bod and slayed her first fitness competition on Saturday, after which the Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated in the best way possible: junk food.

Judge, 48, documented the big day on Instagram, posing with her trainer, Mia Finnegan, and sharing a video of herself lifting barbells and flaunting her (spray-tanned) six-pack abs and biceps.

The reality star also showed off her super-toned legs in a backstage snapshot.

Judge also shared some photos from after the event, posing on stage with her family while holding a trophy.

Judge's RHOC co-star Heather Dubrow also turned out to show her support. The 47-year-old reality star shared a pic they took together on stage, which she captioned, "HUGE congrats to @tamrajudge tonight ! She was AMAZING! #proudfriend #fitmom #fitgrandma."

Immediately after the competition, Judge celebrated by going out to dinner and feasting on a huge plate of (suspiciously healthy looking) nachos.

However, there was nothing healthy looking about the huge plate of Krispy Kreme donuts -- complete with a little weight-lifting cake-topper commemorating her accomplishment -- which she posted to Instagram on Monday.

"I ate 3 last night. Krispy Kreme hangover - back to clean eating today," Judge captioned the sugary snapshot.

The competition was a huge success that marked an impressive recovery for Judge after she was injured in an off-roading accident that landed her and fellow RHOC cast member Vicki Gunvalson in the hospital back in April. Check out the video below for more on the reality stars' ATV accident.

