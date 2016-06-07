Kaley Cuoco Shares a Sweet Smooch With Boyfriend Karl Cook -- and Her Horse!

Now here’s a match made in horsey heaven!

Horse-loving actress Kaley Cuoco shared a cute snap of herself and equestrian boyfriend Karl Cook giving her four-legged friend a sweet smooch on Instagram.

“Not sure who I miss more,” the Big Bang Theory favorite captioned the pic.

Not sure who I miss more 🤓😘🐴👫💗 A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 6, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

With Cuoco’s divorce from tennis pro Ryan Sweeting finalized last month, the 30-year-old couldn’t seem happier with 25-year-old Cook, the pair having bonded over their love for all things equine.

The animal activist recently opened up about finding new love following her highly publicized divorce, after just 21 months of marriage.

“He’s special,” Cuoco told CBS This Morning. “I think that the horse connection is special. Yeah, he’s special.”

“I’m not ashamed of anything that happened,” Cuoco continued. “I fall in love really hard. I go deep and that person is it for me. I love hard, and when it’s over, it’s over.”



“Some people make mistakes and I wouldn’t call it a mistake,” she added. “It’s just what happened in my life and now I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

