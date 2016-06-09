Rob Lowe Announces He's Going to Be 'Roasted' on Comedy Central: 'FML!'

Here's a sentence we never thought we'd write: Poor Rob Lowe!

One of Hollywood's handsomest and most charming actors had his show, The Grinder, cancelled last month and now Comedy Central has announced that a bunch of people are going to say mean things about him on TV, as Lowe is the subject of the next Roast.

"FML! I thought I was agreeing to be "toasted" #Spellcheck #LoweRoast" Lowe wrote on Instagram.



So, how was 52-year-old actor chosen to receive this, err, honor? "Rob Lowe is handsome, talented, successful and handsome. He needs to be roasted," the network's president, Kent Alterman, said in a statement.

"What a thrill to once again be following in Justin Bieber's footsteps," Lowe himself joked in the press release. "I look forward to a night of hilarious jokes recycled from the James Franco Roast. I would like to express my gratitude to the members of my family who have passed away and therefore will not have to endure what promises to be a very special evening."

The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe airdate is TBD but coming sometime "this summer."

