Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Selfie, Talks 'Repeating the Past' After Lamar Odom Divorce Episode of 'KUWTK'

In case it wasn’t clear before, Khloe Kardashian is ready to move on from her marriage to Lamar Odom. She addressed the topic in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling her sister, Kim Kardashian, that she’s ready to move forward with her divorce while implying that her ex doesn’t exactly feel the same.



Following the episode, Khloe took to Twitter to post a selfie in which she is wearing a tropical-printed sports bra with her blonde locks half up.

“It’s not the future that you’re afraid of. It’s repeating the past that makes you anxious,” she captioned the shot.

Her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, retweeted the sentiment. Both ladies are moving forward after their respective splits from Odom and Kourt’s longtime love, Scott Disick.



Khloe put her divorce from Lamar on hold last fall when the former NBA star was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. Since then, she has made it clear that even if she were to romantically reconcile with her husband, she plans to finalize their divorce first in order to give them a fresh start.

Lamar wasn’t the only ex of Khloe's to make a cameo in Sunday’s episode. She also came face-to-face with rapper French Montana, who grabbed her butt while giving her a hug, declaring, "That thing's still fat."

