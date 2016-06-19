Iggy Azalea Announces Split With Nick Young: 'I Have Tried and Tried to Rebuild My Trust in Him'

Iggy Azalea and her NBA-pro fiance, Nick 'Swaggy P' Young, have called it quits after two and a half years together.

The "Team" rapper announced the split on Instagram on Sunday with a message that touched upon cheating rumors that surfaced earlier in the year.



WATCH: Iggy Azalea Says Nick Young Will Have 'Half a Penis' If He Cheats

"Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him, it's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," the 25-year-old Australian wrote. "I genuinely wish Nick the best. It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're [sic] entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."

Young, a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, issued a more succinct statement on Twitter.

"Single" he wrote.

Single — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 19, 2016

The duo announced their engagement in June 2015 but the relationship publicly hit the rocks in March when Young, 30, was implicated in a cheating scandal after one of his Lakers teammates, D'Angelo Russell, posted a video to social media where Young talked about being unfaithful.



WATCH: D'Angelo Russell Talks Leaked Nick Young Tape, Iggy Azalea Cheating Rumors

The scandal hit just two weeks after news of the couple's postponed wedding, which was originally scheduled for the end of the year. Azalea said at the time that touring commitments had forced them to push the wedding off until after the end of the next NBA season.

In April, Azalea opened up about the relationship on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that the engagement was still on -- flashing her diamond ring -- and telling the daytime host that there was no drama between the two.

"We're good," Azalea said. "There isn’t [controversy] at home, just on the internet."

I-G-G-Y also sported the engagement ring on her solo outing on the iHeartRadio Awards red carpet -- but days later, she began ditching the sparkler and rumors swirled again. Azalea addressed those rumors with some seeming uncertainty.

"Ya, I guess I'm still engaged, I think so," she told 103.7 KVILat the time. "I know [that] I haven't called it off, I have to have a talk with him and see how the talk goes. We're not unengaged yet."



NEWS: Iggy Azalea Releases 'Team' Music Video Amid Nick Young Cheating Drama

"But he doesn't deserve for me to be wearing his ring right now," she continued. "We're not not engaged, but you have to, like, do some work for me to put the ring back on."

For more of Iggy's thoughts on the alleged infidelities, check out the video below.