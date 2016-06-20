LeBron James and the Cavaliers Celebrate in Las Vegas Before Heading Back to Cleveland

Before bringing the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy home to Cleveland, LeBron James and the Cavaliers made a quick (but worthwhile) pit stop in Las Vegas.

The team got a hero's welcome when they stopped at XS Nightclub at Encore in Las Vegas around 1 a.m. Monday. The team was immediately greeted by beautiful cocktail servers clad in LeBron jerseys, carrying sparklers, and signs that read, "We Believed."

Inside, there was a table with 50 bottles of Moet waiting for the champions.

J.R. Smith seemed to be the life of the party, taking off his champagne-soaked shirt and dancing the night away.

One more time before calling it a night (or morning), the life of the party, J.R. Smith. pic.twitter.com/lv76aqJAq1 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 20, 2016

Their epic night in Sin City was just the beginning. The team landed in Cleveland around noon on Monday where they are set to have a championship parade on Wednesday.

While the entire team is still reveling in the historic win (they were the first NBA team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals), the victory might be the most beneficial for LeBron, who could be one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

The Finals MVP's offseason is already looking busy. He's an executive producer on the Starz series, Survivor's Remorse, he has a Space Jam sequel in the works, and a multimillion-dollar deal with Warner Bros. With LeBron's popularity at an all-time high, studios could want to strike while the iron is hot, which might mean a Trainwreck 2.

"As long as we don't shoot in Akron," Trainwreck star Amy Schumer joked with ET earlier this year. "Just kidding, LeBron. Anywhere you want."