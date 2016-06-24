Amy Schumer Releases Deleted Gun Violence Sketch Following Orlando Shooting, Announces World Tour

Amy Schumer's brand of comedy has become that much more relevant in the wake of the Orlando shooting that left 49 people dead.

The comedian and vocal proponent of stricter gun laws shared a previously unreleased Inside Amy Schumer sketch featuring an infomercial lawyer discussing the consequences of gun violence -- a sketch made all the more timely following the shooting at Pulse nightclub, the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

"Have you ever been injured in a mass shooting or other gun crime? Do you want justice?" the lawyer asks. "Hi, I’m Toby Shrak of the law firm of Shrak & Murphy. But don't call me, because there's nothing I can do."



WATCH: Amy Schumer Trades Lives With Vogue's Anna Wintour, Opens Up About Losing Her Virginity

On a more upbeat note, Schumer became the first female comic to headline Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday. "Thank you @TheGarden best night of my life," the 35-year-old Trainwreck star posted alongside a beaming photo with her sister and dad.

Thank you @TheGarden best night of my life pic.twitter.com/gODgKsZoga — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 24, 2016

Schumer also announced a world tour while onstage at MSG, which will take her to Ireland, Sweden and Denmark, among other stops in Europe, before returning to a handful of dates across the U.S. and Canada. She'll end the year performing in Australia and New Zealand.

You can get more info on the tour, including all the tour dates, here.

The Emmy winner recently called out Internet trolls and body shamers using a bikini pic. Find out what she had to say in the video below.