Jordan Rodgers Says Relationship With Brother Aaron is 'Complicated,' Dishes on Behind-the-Scenes 'Bachelorett

After vying for the heart of JoJo Fletcher on this season of The Bachelorette, former NFL pro Jordan Rodgers is opening up about his time on the reality dating show, and dishing on her relationship with his famous brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 27-year-old athlete and suitor sat down with Katie Nolan onThe Garbage Time Podcaston Thursday, where he got candid about the awkwardness of trying to find love in front of TV cameras.

"I was very skeptical going in on what it would feel like to be on camera," Rodgers recounted, "and the first couple [dates] I was looking out the corner of my eye, like I [felt] like I'm acting weird, there's someone watching me, there's eight people standing around. It was hard to be myself."

"Even more weird than that is when it gets normal, and when you start to not even notice the camera," he continued. "It’s hard for people to understand how real the relationship aspect can be, because of what you see on TV… [but] once you get past the weirdness of it, it can be pretty real."

According to the Bachelorette frontrunner, who many are predicting will end up winning JoJo's final rose when the season comes to a close at the end of July, the reason relationships and friendships on the show develop is because there is nothing else to distract them or occupy their time.

"[There's] no cellphones, no TV, no Internet. You literally sit around and develop relationships with the guys that are there and you talk about your feelings," Rodgers explained. "It is, in a weird way, one big therapy session. So you learn a lot more about yourself in the process, as well as learning about a girl you're developing feelings for."

Despite the occasional drama, much of which is apparently heightened in editing and by the producers, Rodgers said, "I was good friends with all the guys who were there and it was a fun experience."

"Minus maybe one," Rodgers added, jokingly referring to the season's outspoken villain, Chad Johnson.

Johnson kicked things off strong this season, coming out swinging (almost literally) against all of the other suitors in the house. He drew the ire from fans and fellow contestants alike for his lack of enthusiasm toward the show's trademark group dates and his confrontational attitude.

"I just don't think he grasped the scope of things," Rodgers said, diplomatically choosing his words. However, he did credit Johnson for standing by his vocal opposition to some of the show's stranger stunts, adding, "You can't blame him for sticking to his guns."

As for some of Johnson's louder, angrier tirades -- which led to security guards being hired to protect the other contestants, Rodgers played off the supposed danger Johnson posed, recalling, "Somethings got scary, at times, but I was never actually worried that anything was going to happen."

Johnson wasn't the only suitor who took heat from the other contestants. Rodgers himself was accused of being on the show for the "wrong reasons," a claim he laughed off during his interview.

"Every season, isn’t there somebody that's [accused of that]? That's just like the key words people star throwing around," Rodgers argued. "I'm not sure why [anybody] would have said it, because I feel I was there with very genuine intent, and I feel everybody knew that."

Finally, Nolan brought the conversation around to sports, and grilled the reality star a bit on his relationship with his Super Bowl MVP bro.

"You know, we have a relationship," Rodgers said, coyly. "It's complicated. I'll say that."

He was just as nimble dodging Nolan's question about whether or not he's a fan of his brother’s team, the Green Bay Packers.

"One of my best friends in the world, Dave Bakhtiari, is [Aaron's] left tackle. I lived with David before the draft, so absolutely." Rodgers said, notably choosing the fact that his friend is on the team as his reason for being a fan, instead of his brother being the quarterback.

"Since I played, I end up being a fan of watching guys I played with," he added. "I don't really have a team that I root for."

Trying her hardest to get the former athlete to open up about his 32-year-old superstar sibling, Nolan asked whether or not Aaron was watching this season of the Bachelorette.

"I'm sure everybody watches the show, so yeah," Rodgers replied, playing off the question. When Nolan pressed him on whether or not his brother has talked to him about the show, Rodgers said, "I haven’t gotten any pointers on my kissing or on my dating."

Nolan also asked whether or not Rodgers has ever worried that someone he was dating was just using him to get close to Aaron and his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn.

"I think that'd be really easy to read right off that bat, and that'd be a big turn off," Rodgers replied, shutting down that line of questioning.

Recently, Jordan was reported to have an active account on Raya, an exclusive dating app similar to Tinder. He called the report "completely false," and tweeted a lengthy statement arguing, "I would not be dumb enough to breach my contract or do anything related to a dating app to give any insight to what may or may not have happened on the show." Check out the video below to hear more about Rodgers' Raya controversy.