Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Fresh-Faced Pic

Ariel Winter is showing off her natural beauty.

The 18-year-old actress shared a makeup-free snap with her two million Instagram followers on Thursday, highlighting her flawless skin.

"#tbt to last weekend on the #lake :) #nomakeup," Winter wrote, sporting bare shoulders.

The Modern Family star's latest Instagram post is a change of pace from her more recent racier pics, including one of her jaw-dropping graduation dress that caused plenty of controversy.



Winter responded to her haters on Twitter, writing, "Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."

The incident definitely hasn't discouraged her from sharing bold pics on social media. On Wednesday, she posed in a bubble bath wearing nothing but pasties, next to a wine glass filled with cranberry juice. The UCLA-bound teen said she was on the set of her new film, Dog Years, starring Burt Reynolds.

When ET caught up with Winter in May, she shared that her body confidence is something that "just grew over time."



"I've been through a rollercoaster with myself definitely, growing up in the public eye," she admitted. "But I think now as I've gotten older… I've had so many people around to help me learn to accept myself and that's been really amazing for me."

"It's a journey for everybody to find a way to be able to love themselves completely and never be insecure," she added.

