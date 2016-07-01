News

Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free in Gorgeous Fresh-Faced Pic

By Antoinette Bueno

Ariel Winter is showing off her natural beauty.

The 18-year-old actress shared a makeup-free snap with her two million Instagram followers on Thursday, highlighting her flawless skin.

"#tbt to last weekend on the #lake :) #nomakeup," Winter wrote, sporting bare shoulders.

The Modern Family star's latest Instagram post is a change of pace from her more recent racier pics, including one of her jaw-dropping graduation dress that caused plenty of controversy.

Couldn't be more grateful to @shanelle_gray & @davidbarrygray for throwing me the most amazing graduation party ever last night...the amount of love and support they've shown me for the past four years has been life changing. My sister is my absolute best friend and my everything...❤️ Thank you so much. I couldn't be luckier or more grateful. I was in awe last night and I still am that you guys love me that much to do all of that for me...I never would be where I am today without you two...you guys saved me and taught me to be the person I am today. Dad...I love you!!! Thank you for always being there to support and love me as well and always put a smile on my face no matter what :). I'm so grateful for the bond we now share. Alenah the song you put together with Shanelle and recorded for me was one of the most special gifts I've ever received. I'm still tearing up thinking about it. Thank you for that and for your beautiful, special performance. Also a big thank you so much to Geraldine for putting it all together and to @contemporarycatering @robpauerful for the most amazing food! A special thank you as well to Sharon who is probably the biggest reason I was able to get through high school and accepted into college...you pushed me to always do my best and encouraged me...not to mention you were always there for my 1am freak outs about late projects :) Anddddd thank you SO MUCH to all of my amazing family members and friends that flew in to celebrate with us- you guys are the absolute best. Thank you also to the ones who didn't have to fly in...so much love was felt all around last night. Thank you thank you thank you!!!!!! Class of 2016...❤️ #uclabound

Winter responded to her haters on Twitter, writing, "Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."

The incident definitely hasn't discouraged her from sharing bold pics on social media. On Wednesday, she posed in a bubble bath wearing nothing but pasties, next to a wine glass filled with cranberry juice. The UCLA-bound teen said she was on the set of her new film, Dog Years, starring Burt Reynolds.

When ET caught up with Winter in May, she shared that her body confidence is something that "just grew over time."

"I've been through a rollercoaster with myself definitely, growing up in the public eye," she admitted. "But I think now as I've gotten older… I've had so many people around to help me learn to accept myself and that's been really amazing for me."

"It's a journey for everybody to find a way to be able to love themselves completely and never be insecure," she added.

