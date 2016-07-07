Norah Jones Gives Birth to Her Second Child!

Baby No. 2! Norah Jones gave birth to her second child, ET can confirm. The “Come Away With Me” singer is already mom to a little boy, who she secretly welcomed in 2014.

The jazz singer has kept her personal life incredibly private, keeping her longtime partner’s name and identity out of the news.



But recently Jones has featured her little boy on social media, posting photos and videos to Instagram.

“I don't usually sit around listening to my own records but #foreverly came on shuffle and turns out it's good toddler music! #exceptforthemurderballads #hewouldntstop #billiejoeandnorah #billiejoearmstrong #goodtimes #mrcow,” she captioned a clip of her son dancing around to her music last December.



Jones’ little boy also went on tour with her last year.

“Tour bus! Heading to Wilkes-Barre. The kid is learning about technology with #thegodfather. @thecandlesmusic opening the first two shows! #goofygrin @phlow42,” Jones captioned a photo with her bass player holding her son in October 2015.

Thank god for subways. #carsicktoddler A post shared by Norah Jones (@norahjones) on Oct 12, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

Shortly before that the singer took a selfie with her little guy in a bjorn, writing, “Thank god for subways. #carsicktoddler.”

