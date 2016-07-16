Jessica Alba Enjoys Family Day with Daughters Honor and Haven -- See the Pics!

Jessica Alba has the cutest family!

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share some adorable snaps of her family as they enjoyed a lazy Friday by the pool.



In one cute shot, Alba held her daughter Haven, 5, as they sat with her oldest daughter Honor, 8, by the pool.

"My love," she captioned the sweet pic on Snapchat.

The Honest Company co-founder shared another family photo on Instagram, this time with her husband, Cash Warren, sandwiched between their daughters.

"Dad smooches –So grateful for my family," she wrote.



We just can't get enough of Alba’s picture-perfect family! The Dark Angel star recently took her daughters on a family vacay to Hawaii, and there was no shortage of adorable pics from their getaway.

