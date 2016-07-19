EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez and Wife Grace Gail Expecting Baby No. 2

Congrats to Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail!

The Magic Mike XXL star revealed exclusively to ET that he and his wife are expecting their second child.



The 41-year-old actor broke the news to ET's Nischelle Turner on the set of Criminal Minds -- joining the cast of the long-running crime show as a series regular last month -- where he admitted that he might have broken out some of those sexy Magic Mike moves on his recent honeymoon.

"We have one baby… and we have another one on the way, so…," Rodriguez coyly confessed, adding, "something got broken out!"

Rodriguez and his model wife tied the knot in a rustic wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on May 2, attended by close friends and famous pals, including Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Rodriguez couldn't help but rave about married life.

"There is a different feeling," he shared. "We had a baby already, so we were both all the way in, as it was. But to actually wear that ring, and call someone your wife? There's a certain pride. It feels great. I love it."

"When that person comes along and that thing works out how you always hoped it would…I mean, it's magical," he added.



And judging by his Instagram, Rodriguez is already quite the doting dad. The actor gushed about spending time with their daughter, Frankie.

"Best Friday night I could ask for! Date night with the little girl of my dreams. Lots of laughs, dinner, and some time to hold hands and enjoy the view," he wrote, along with an adorable collage of their daddy-daughter date. "Time is already flying. Gotta savor every second of it."

Rodriguez's family is expanding in more ways than one -- the actor is settling in with his Criminal Minds co-stars, even if they tease him a little about his famous Magic Mike routines.

"You can always tell when somebody brings it up. It's usually one of the girls," he told ET. "Actually, it's funny when one of the dudes brings it up. 'Saw you in that movie, man. It was funny. Funny.'"

"It's kind of like the first day at school, I guess…you're meeting everybody for the first time," he said. "But I couldn't have lucked [out] and ended in a better place. I mean, everybody here is really, really fantastic. Crew, cast, everybody."



Criminal Minds returns Sept. 28 on CBS.



The addition of Rodriguez on the 12th season of the series follows Shemar Moore's emotional exit last spring. See more in the video below.