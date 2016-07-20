Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gives Everyone Major Miley Cyrus Vibes at Republican National Convention

'We Can't Stop' noting the similarities!

Donald Trump may have locked up the Republican nomination on Tuesday, but during his 22-year-old daughter Tiffany Trump's speech on his behalf, social media could not get over thinking that she sounds eerily similar to Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Bayer doing a Miley Cyrus impression.

This sounds, looks and feels like Vanessa Bayer doing Miley Cyrus on SNL. #RNCinCLEpic.twitter.com/4VrLkQRWbx — Jonathan Scott (@jonscott81) July 20, 2016

why is tiffany trump doing vanessa bayer doing miley cyrus — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) July 20, 2016

For some reason, Tiffany Trump is making me think of SNL's "The Miley Cyrus Show." pic.twitter.com/qxcxG5PFrX — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) July 20, 2016

Meanwhile, some people thought the Bangerz singer was just addressing the RNC herself.

Why is Miley Cyrus addressing the RNC? — Brandt (@UrbanAchievr) July 20, 2016

And the similarities do go beyond her voice! Tiffany's blonde, flowing hair is somewhat reminiscent of Miley's locks during her teenage years on the Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana.

Not to mention, Tiffany did release a pop song, "Like a Bird," when she was 17.

So far, Miley herself has not weighed in on the likeness. Of course, it's possible that, like Taylor Swift, and John Legend after her, she simply wishes to be "excluded from this narrative."

