Anne Hathaway Remembers Garry Marshall in Sweet Tribute: 'I Can Never Thank You Enough for My Life'

Anne Hathaway is still reeling from the loss of director Garry Marshall.

The 33-year-old actress took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a touching tribute to the Hollywood icon, who directed Hathaway in her first film, The Princess Diaries.





"I couldn't sleep last night," Hathaway began her heartfelt post to the late director. "The moon was too bright and my heart was too full of fresh grief at Garry's passing. I went outside and sat in the absurd blue-white bath of moon, surprised to see my night shadow. I thought, 'Garry left on a good night.'"

"If you know Garry, that he went out when there should be darkness and instead there is a full, rare, magic light, is too perfect to be coincidence. It's so him," she continued. "Garry was goodness itself. He was generous. He was kind beyond kind. He was thoughtful and sweet and so funny you would pee yourself a little."

Working with Marshall throughout her career (both Princess Diaries films, as well as 2010's Valentine's Day) had a great impact on the actress, as she expressed in her essay.

"I met him when I was a child who thought she was a grown-up; he treated me with grace and patience and respect and always, always love," she wrote. "I'm so happy I made three films with him. I'm so happy he blessed my son in my belly the last time I saw him (we never think it will be the last time)."



"Before we made the Princess Diaries, he told me 'You never know if a movie is going to be a hit or not. The only thing you can control is the memories you make when shooting it. So, let's make some good memories,'" she recalled. "That advice changed my life even more than the film did."

"I couldn't see it when he was right in front of me, but I see him so clearly now that he has moved on- Garry was a Hero. Not a run-into-a-burning-building-to-save-a-hamster hero per se, but he looked on the bright side of every situation and was unfailingly warm and loving to everyone he met," Hathaway added. "How simple. How extraordinary."

"Garry: for a kid from the Bronx with weak lungs, you did good. I'm happy to have known you. I can never thank you enough for my life. I'm going to do my best to be just like you. I love you," she concluded. "Safe travels, my friend."

Hathaway's Princess Diaries co-stars, Julie Andrews and Hector Elizondo, remembered the director in touching statements of their own.



"I am devastated to hear of Garry's passing. He was a dear friend and colleague....generous to a fault," Andrews said in a statement to ET. "My heart goes out to [his wife] Barbara and the entire family. We shall miss him."

"He was a kind man, an elegant man, and a loyal, loyal man. He just elevated the atmosphere he was in. He mentored so many people. He loved seeing character in people. He used to say, 'Everybody has talent, Hector! Everybody has talent but it's the character that makes the difference!'" Elizondo echoed on Tuesday, before revealing that Hathaway and Marshall often talked about the possibility of a Princess Diaries 3.

