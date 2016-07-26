TV Psychic Miss Cleo Dead at 53

Anyone who watched TV in the '90s knows her voice: "Call me now!"

Miss Cleo, the face of the Psychic Readers Network and an infomercial icon, died at the age of 53 after battling cancer, ET has confirmed. A rep for Cleo said that she was a "pillar of strength" throughout her illness and died "surrounded by family and close friends" on Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Cleo became famous in the late '90s and early 2000s as a pay-per-call psychic -- she was actually born Youree Dell Harris in Los Angeles, much of the Jamaican Miss Cleo was just a character. She had two daughters.



In a 2014 interview with Vice, Cleo revealed how she got into the fortune telling business, claiming she came from a family of "spooky people" but did not actually consider herself a psychic.

"I come from a family of Obeah -- which is another word for voodoo. My teacher was Haitian, born in Port-au-Prince, and I studied under her for some 30 years and then became a mambo myself. So they refer to me as psychic -- because the word voodoo scares just about everybody," she explained. "So, they told me, 'No, no, no, we can't use that word. We're going to call you a psychic.' I said, 'But I'm not a psychic!"

Look back on some of Miss Cleo's best commercials below:

