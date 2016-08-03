Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist, Gives a Glimpse Into Her Workout Routine

Now you, too, can work out like Kim Kardashian!

The reality star took to Snapchat to share her workout routine on Wednesday -- and show off that tiny waist.



"Alright I'm up early. Let's let the workout begin," she said in a Snap, flaunting her figure in a black sports bra and matching leggings.

"Sprints then lunges on rotation," she later captioned a shot of the workout ahead of her.

Kardashian's got some serious dedication, hitting the gym whenever she can, including while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians!



The mother of two showed off several snaps of herself getting in a little sweat session on Tuesday -- in full hair and makeup!

Kardashian has been working hard on her body after giving birth to son Saint in December -- and husband Kanye West is definitely a fan.



"I love her nude selfies," the 39-year-old rapper recently told Harper's Bazaar."Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity."

"And I love beautiful shapes. I feel like it's almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it's important for Kim to have her figure," he added. "To not show it would be like Adele not singing."

