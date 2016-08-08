Aly Raisman's Parents Adorably Cannot Even Handle Watching Daughter Compete at Rio Olympics

If you've ever wondered what it might be like to watch your kid compete in the Olympics, well, you've come to the right place.

Aly Raisman -- along with teammate Simone Biles -- qualified for the all-around final for the U.S. Women's gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which is good because from the look of things, her parents' hearts were about to jump out of their bodies.

A video posted to the NBC Olympics Twitter page shows the 22-year-old athlete's mother rocking wildly back-and-forth while gripping her husband's hand, with the caption, "All aboard the Raisman Roller Coaster of Emotions."

All aboard the Raisman Roller Coaster of Emotions 🎢#Rio2016https://t.co/gBDMG5o08d — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2016

At least the squirmishness paid off, and now they'll get to nervously watch as their daughter goes for gold!

Heartbreakingly, 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas scored high enough to qualify for the all-around final, but finished behind Biles and Raisman, and therefore won't move on due to a two-per-country rule.

The U.S. women -- Biles in particular -- are heavily favored to sweep the gold medals in gymnastics. Biles' all-around qualifying score was 62.366 followed by Raisman at 60.607 and Douglas at 60.131. No non-U.S. competitor scored higher than 59.

You can watch Raisman's qualifying performance at the NBC Olympics website.



Meanwhile, other Olympic spectators who are totally twinning out are Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher.

Watch the video below to see their matching jackets.