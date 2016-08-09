Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Hair For 19th Birthday -- See the Pic!
Kylie Jenner is ringing in her 19th birthday as a redhead!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turns 19 on Wednesday, debuted some fiery new locks over social media.
Jenner celebrated her last day as an 18-year-old with a brand new look, revealing her red tresses on both Snapchat and Instagram.
The Kylie Lip Kit creator, who celebrated her upcoming birthday with a blowout bash last week, has also been showing off her many gifts on Snapchat.
Among one of those gifts was a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach from her boyfriend, Tyga, who surprised Jenner with the luxury car on Saturday.
"Thank you baby @kinggoldchains," she captioned the video of her surprise on Instagram.
