Kylie Jenner Rocks Red Hair For 19th Birthday -- See the Pic!

Kylie Jenner is ringing in her 19th birthday as a redhead!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who turns 19 on Wednesday, debuted some fiery new locks over social media.

Jenner celebrated her last day as an 18-year-old with a brand new look, revealing her red tresses on both Snapchat and Instagram.

The Kylie Lip Kit creator, who celebrated her upcoming birthday with a blowout bash last week, has also been showing off her many gifts on Snapchat.

Among one of those gifts was a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach from her boyfriend, Tyga, who surprised Jenner with the luxury car on Saturday.

"Thank you baby @kinggoldchains," she captioned the video of her surprise on Instagram.

