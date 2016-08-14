Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney Is Engaged to Hannah Billingsley: 'I Liked It So I Put A Ring On It!'
By
Country star, Shay Mooney, put a ring on it!
The Dan + Shay singer whose currently on tour with bandmate, Dan Smyers, announced his engagement to former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley on Instagram on Saturday.
"I liked it...so I put a ring on it. I'm the luckiest man in the world. @hannah.billingsley I love you," the 24-year-old musician captioned a black and white pic, seen cuddled up to Billingsley as she shows off her sparkling ring finger.
Billingsley posted the same pic and revealed that Mooney popped the question on Tuesday. "Words aren't enough. Truly the happiest day of my life," she wrote.
The beauty queen added "8/9/16" as the engagement date, along with an "I love you" to her future hubby.