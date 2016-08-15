Johnny Depp Allegedly Severed Finger During Argument With Amber Heard Over Cheating Claims

This is disturbing.

New allegations have emerged regarding Johnny Depp's March 2015 hand injury that halted production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Sources told ET at the time that Depp had punched a wall during an argument with estranged wife Amber Heard, after which the 53-year-old actor had to return to the United States to have a pin put into his finger.

Now, a new report goes into graphic detail about the alleged incident, claiming the argument stemmed out of Depp’s suspicion that Heard cheated on him with actor Billy Bob Thornton.

(WARNING: Graphic details below.)

During the altercation with Heard, 30, Depp was allegedly intoxicated and slamming glass bottles, windows, and a plastic phone into the wall, causing one of his fingers to become partially severed, TMZ reports.

The report goes on to claim that Depp then dipped the bloody finger into some paint belonging to Heard, and wrote "Billy Bob" and "Easy Amber" on a mirror.

Heard and Thornton worked together on the yet-to-be-released film, London Falls.

Despite Depp's alleged suspicions, a source told People, "Billy Bob definitely, absolutely did not have an affair with Amber."

The new report comes shortly after a video, that appears to show Depp throwing a wine bottle and glass during an argument with Heard, was leaked.

Depp sources maintain the video was “heavily edited” while the actress issued a statement to ET, saying, "I am not responsible for the release of the video. It was not what I wanted and I am doing what I can to force the media to take it off the internet."

"I underestimated the toll that this difficult few months have taken on me, emotionally and physically, and the efforts made by the media to intimidate and discredit me," Heard added. "It is for that reason, and my desire to make the healthiest choice for myself, and hopefully for Johnny, that I am attempting to resolve this matter in the most private way possible.”

As the estranged couple's legal battle continues, Heard arrived on time to her deposition on Saturday morning in Los Angeles.

The two are set to meet in court on Wednesday. However, the two parties are attempting to reach a settlement that would involve both a monetary amount and a statement about the alleged abuse Heard suffered on May 21, according to TMZ.

