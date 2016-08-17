Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her Leg Stretch Marks on Snapchat: 'My Thighs Have Tributaries'



Chrissy Teigen’s definitely not afraid to poke fun at her body’s imperfections. The 30-year-old supermodel took to Snapchat on Tuesday to show off the stretch marks on her legs in a funny clip.

While moving her thigh around, Teigen captioned the photo, “lol my thighs have tributaries,” with a crying face emoji.



It’s certainly not the first time Teigen’s showed off her less glamorous side. Back in April 2015, she sat cross-legged to proudly display the marks on her thighs.

"Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week," she captioned the pic. "Stretchies say hi!"

Fans immediately took to the comments section to praise Teigen for keeping it real.

"Wow thank you for this, you've have boosted my self-esteem Love you @chrissyteigen #SouthAfrica,”one user wrote at the time.



Teigen gave birth to her daughter, Luna, with hubby John Legend four months ago and their little one is cuter than ever!



Legend recently dished to ET about his love for his first child.

"Knowing that it was so important to us, I was pretty excited from the beginning, but once she came out and she was actually a real thing that we could hug and love and see her develop, it's pretty powerful," he said. "It is a pretty powerful emotion to see the product of your love right there in front of you."

