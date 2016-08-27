Aaron Paul's Wife Just Melted Our Hearts With This Sweet Birthday Message to Her 'Perfect' Man!

Happy Birthday, Aaron Paul!

The Breaking Bad star turned 37 on Saturday, and while most of his fans were tweeting him variations of his character's famous " Yeah, b***h! " line (like, "HAPPY BDAY BETCH!!!), his wife, Lauren, switched up the humor with a sweet message that is sure to melt your heart.

"You are perfect to me," the blond beauty, 29, adorably captioned a photo of the two cuddling underneath an umbrella. "You make everyone around you feel special. Your generosity and compassion knows no bounds."

And if that wasn't cute enough, just wait… there's more!

"There is no one I would rather run through the streets with during a thunder storm," she continued. "I loved this day so much. I love every day with you."

"I know we will still be running through the rain holding each other's wrinkly hands one day and that makes me smile," the Kind Campaign founder concluded. "Happy birthday my love. @glassofwhiskey ?"

Aaron and Lauren fell head-over-heels for each other at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. "We met at Coachella, became friends. And then a year later, we fell in love at Coachella," Aaron gushed during an interview with GQ magazine in 2012. "We ran off together at Coachella. You know, first kiss on the Ferris wheel sort of thing."

In January 2012, Aaron popped the question while the two were in Paris, France. They tied the knot in Malibu, California, in May 2013. "A day will never go by without me reminding you how special you are," Aaron captioned a snap taken at their wedding reception. "Thanks for last night my pretty little bird."