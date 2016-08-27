Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Are Snapchat Official -- See the Pics!

By social media standards, consider this rumored couple confirmed!

Days after getting inked together at Shamrock Social Club in Los Angeles, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have taken their relationship to Snapchat.



Reports surfaced that the duo were dating earlier this week after the two were spotted getting close on sushi dates and stealing kisses when they thought no one was watching. Though the 23-year-old singer has dodged questions about her rumored relationship, she had no problem showing Miller off on Snapchat.

Grande and Miller, who collaborated in 2013 on "The Way," cuddled up in several snaps posted to the "Dangerous Woman" singer's Snapchat on Saturday.

The two kept close as they tried on some fun filters, giggling and singing R. Kelly's "Bump and Grind." "My mind is telling me no, but my body is telling me yes!" they sang out for Grande's followers as she leaned into the "Weekend" rapper.

Miller then appeared to grow a little tired during their car ride, cuddling up to Grande as he rested his head on her shoulder.

Grande also appeared very into the 24-year-old rapper as she smiled sweetly while stroking his face.

Now that they're Snapchat official, we'll be sure to keep an eye out to see if Miller cheers on his girl at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards. Grande is expected to take the stage to perform "Side to Side" with Nicki Minaj.

