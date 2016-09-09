Lady Gaga Flaunts Serious Underboob, Rocks Daisy Dukes in Barely-There Outfit in London

Lady Gaga's wild style is back.

The 30-year-old singer had all eyes on her as she was leaving the Capital FM Radio Studios on Friday in London, England, sporting a silver crop top and cutoff denim hotpants. Gaga ditched the bra underneath the racy top, and topped off the jaw-dropping look with a pair of black lace-up boots.

Clearly, Gaga's been hitting the gym, as evidenced by her killer abs.

The GRAMMY-winning artist has plenty to celebrate these days, namely, her new single "Perfect Illusion," which she dropped on Thursday. The track is off her upcoming fifth studio album and is her first single in three years.

It's definitely an exciting time for Gaga, as she's also set to slay the big screen with a starring role in the A Star Is Born remake, opposite Bradley Cooper. Not only will she be acting in the much talked-about film, but she'll also be writing and performing new music for the project.

ET caught up with Gaga's American Horror Story: Hotel co-star Matt Bomer last month at a benefit for the onePULSE Foundation at NeueHouse in Los Angeles, and he was clearly jazzed about the singer's big new role.

"She is gonna SLAY that!," Bomer gushed to ET. "I'm excited. I'll be there opening night, front row, popcorn ready."

