Anna Camp and Skylar Astin Jet Off to Italy for Romantic Honeymoon -- See the Pics!

Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have officially reached the honeymoon stage!

Just a week after tying the knot, the Pitch Perfect lovebirds have touched down in Italy for one adorable honeymoon!



The couple graciously took to Instagram to share snaps of their European adventures, which included a little sightseeing, selfies, and a lot of pasta!

Camp first shared an adorable collage of the couple celebrating their wedded bliss overseas:

And Astin followed up with a split shot of the two chowing down on Italy's best.

"??????," he appropriately captioned the image.



And it looks like Europe has turned Camp into quite the photographer:



Astin and Camp said "I do" in Santa Ynez, California, on Sept. 10, in an outdoor wedding surrounded by family and friends.

ET caught up with the couple in March, where they couldn't help but gush about their upcoming nuptials -- and promised a Pitch Perfect reunion.



See more in the video below.