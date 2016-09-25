Kate Middleton Looks Flawless Boarding Sea Plane to Vancouver With Prince William
Leave it to Kate Middleton to look flawless on both land and water.
The royals are currently on their first family tour abroad, visiting various cities in Canada. The couple and their two children, 3-year-old Prince George and 16-month-old Princess Charlotte, just touched down in Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, on Saturday, and they're already off to a new locale!
Kate and Prince William boarded a sea plane en route to Vancouver, about 70 miles north of Victoria, on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless in a gorgeous red-and-white printed Alexander McQueen dress, which she paired with a matching clutch and pumps, while the Duke made his own dapper mark in a black suit.
The official Twitter account of Kensington Palace shared plenty of pics of the couple making their way to Vancouver, including our favorite, very accurate tweets stating, "All on board!" and "What a great way to arrive in the city!"
No kidding!
Kate and William's first stop was to the non-profit, Sheway, which helps vulnerable mothers overcome addiction. The royals visited with staff, as well as mothers and their children who benefit from the charity in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. "Supporting families affected by addiction is a major priority of The Duchess's work," Kensington Palace tweeted.
Sheway sweetly tweeted about the royal visit, writing, "It was a tremendous honour to host the Duke and Duchess here at our Sheway home. **spoiler alert: they are unbelievably warm and kind."
Their next stop was to Immigrant Services Society of BC, where Kate and William, both 34, met with a young family from Syria. They were also joined by Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie.
It's a very busy day for the pair, who were on their way to the TELUS Garden after visiting ISSBC. The royal family is set to be in Canada through Oct. 1.
