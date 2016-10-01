Jason Mraz Surprises 'America's Got Talent' Winner Grace VanderWaal -- See Her Amazing Reaction!

This 12-year-old singer is having the best time ever!

It's no secret that we can't get enough of this year's America's Got Talent winner, Grace VanderWall. She's received surprise flowers from Taylor Swift and even got her very own treehouse from the makers of Treehouse Masters, and she continued to be on a winning streak since winning season 11 of AGT.

And, now she can cross one more thing off her bucket list.

In an adorable video released this week, VanderWall is seen having a phone conversation with a friend on how Jason Mraz tweeted her a message after the AGT finale. but they've never spoken in real life.



"I love him so much," she says. "He really inspires my writing sound. I think we have really similar styles. He's one of my favorite artists."

"So would it be cool if you got to meet him?" her friend says, asking what she would do if Mraz, 39, called her.

"That would be so exciting," VanderWaal replied. "I would love to meet him."

Moments later, another one of Grace's dreams came true.

"Hey Grace, this is Jason," the "I Won't Give Up" singer said over the phone.

"…Mraz? Oh my GOD!" Grace replied, see her full reaction in the video below.



"I wanted to thank you so much for all the kind words," Mraz continued. "I just think what you're doing is fantastic. I think there's something deep inside of you that you're allowing to come through and you're doing it well."

For more on VanderWaal and her endless surprises, watch the video below.