EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Set a Wedding Date! Get the Details on Their Big Day

No groom-zilla here!

Jesse Metcalfe and fiancee Cara Santana are taking a decidedly laid-back approach to wedding planning, with the 37-year-old Desperate Housewives actor telling ET that the couple has given themselves "plenty of time" to plan.

"We kind of set the date of September 2018. We're locking down a venue right now," Metcalfe told ET at the Men's Fitness magazine "Game Changers" celebration in Hollywood on Monday night. "It's gonna be on the East Coast, and that's all I can tell you!"

But Metcalfe did let out a few more details, revealing what he's most excited about for the big day.

"I feel strongly about the music," he said, "and I think we both agree and feel strongly that we just want to create an environment and throw a great party that everyone enjoys. We kind of want to do this for our family and friends, for our loved ones. Although it's our big day, we want it to be a day that they're going to remember, too."



As for who will be by his side as he says "I do" to his longtime love, Metcalfe said that he hasn't yet selected his groomsmen.

"I've been giving it a lot of thought," he said. "It's intense, definitely. I've got a lot of friends, but I don't really have a lot of good friends. I think I'm only going to have a few groomsmen."

But when it comes to the details, Metcalfe is letting his fashion blogger bride take the reins.

"She kinda runs everything by me, so if something jumps out at me and I'm like, 'No! I definitely don't want that,' then I kinda get to put my two cents in," he said. "But for the most part, it's her party."

The couple began dating 10 years ago, with Metcalfe popping the big question in August during a sailboat excursion on the Hudson River in New York. That same weekend, the duo also celebrated Santana's 31st birthday.

"What a weekend!" the actor shared on Instagram at the time.



In honor of Monday's "Game Changers" celebration, ET asked Metcalfe to reveal the most game-changing thing about his fitness routine.

"Going vegan," he said. "It's really helped me stay lean. ... I'm not fully vegan, but I do a heavy plant-based diet and also used plant-based whey protein. I've been doing that for about a year and a half."

Even before switching up his diet, the John Tucker Must Die star has long been known for his chiseled physique. But Metcalfe still admitted that stripping down on camera is always "embarrassing."

"When you're the guy that's kinda known for taking his shirt off, you find yourself in a lot of funny scenes and precarious situations on camera," he said, noting that he probably won't ever rule out future on-screen nudity in his career.

"I like to think that every time I have gone shirtless or gotten naked on camera was substantiated in the script," he said with a laugh. "It's a strong character choice! It was an important artistic choice!"



