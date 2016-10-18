Kerry Washington Gives Birth to Baby Boy -- Find Out His Name!

Kerry Washington is officially a mother of two!

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha, a baby boy, on Oct. 5, ET can confirm. The couple has decided to name their son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha.

Caleb joins big sister Isabelle, who Washington gave birth to in April 2014. E! News was first to break the news.

ET spoke with the Scandal star last month at the Emmy Awards, when she admitted to having a bit of anxiety about expanding her family of three.

"I'm an only [child] so every time the family grows it uh... it brings up a little bit of anxiety," Washington explained. "But it’s fantastic. I'm really happy."

Washington also told ET in June that they all felt blessed with the newest addition to their family.

"We're all really excited," she said.

ET confirmed the notoriously private star was expecting baby number two in May.

ET talked to Washington's Scandal co-star, Tony Goldwyn, in July at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, when he gushed about his close friend's real-life role as a mother.



"We talk about it a lot," the father of two said about sharing parenting tips. "I'm always sensitive to give people advice because, what do I know? We talk about our kids and she's really, she's always pumping me."

"She’s thrown herself into motherhood with so much passion and enthusiasm and joy," he added. "And it's just a great thing to see."

