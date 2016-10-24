Justin Bieber Drops Mic, Walks Off Stage After Fans Boo Him in Manchester: Watch

Justin Bieber is tired of saying “Sorry.” The GRAMMY winner, 22, was visibly upset at his concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

After the massive crowd cheered and booed over him while he was talking in between songs, the Biebs dropped his mic and walked off the stage. This comes after several recent attempts from the pop superstar to be heard.



At his concert in Birmingham, England, last week, he addressed the crowd, saying, “Can you guys do me a favor? Can you guys just relax for about two seconds? I get it, I get it, but I’m like two feet away from you. And I can hear you. I appreciate all the love, it’s amazing. But can you show it in a different way? Screaming is just so obnoxious.”

Then at another concert in Manchester on Thursday night, the “What Do You Mean” singer was interrupted yet again.

“I don’t mind cutting the bulls**t because I don’t need to talk. I’m just trying to engage, but if you guys don’t want to do that, we can just play the music,” he said before transitioning into his song “Purpose.”

This comes after months of Justin’s very public frustration with his diehard Beliebers. Back in May, he announced that he was done taking photos with fans.



"If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I’m not gonna take a picture. I’m done taking pictures," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human. I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity."



Then in August he deleted his Instagram account after fans were insulting his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

