EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner on Teaching Her Kids to Be 'Citizens of the World': It's the 'Best Thing You Can Do

Jennifer Garner is working as hard as she can to make sure her children become "citizens of the world."

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the 44-year-old actress at the fourth annual Save the Children Illumination Gala in New York City on Tuesday, where she opened up about teaching her children the importance of charity.



WATCH: Jennifer Garner Talks Her ‘Modern Family’ With Ben Affleck, Says ‘It Has to Be’ About Their Kids

"I've worked with Save [the Children] for the last eight years, and my whole heart is here," she gushed. "So obviously having all these people show up, it's the only time in my life where I see people with cameras and think, 'Thank you. I'm so glad you came. Thanks for coming.'"

While the Miracles From Heaven star got all dressed up for the evening, it's the cause that's most important to her, and that charitable spirit is something she's trying to instill in her three kids with ex Ben Affleck: 10-year-old Violet, 7-year-old Seraphina and 4-year-old Samuel.

"It's so important that you model for your kids how to be a citizen of the world, and I think that's the very best thing you can do," she shared, adding that she and Affleck each have special causes that they try to teach their children about.

"That's really important at home, to make sure that our kids know that we both have causes that we care so much about… that we dedicate time, resources, and our energy toward making our own little slice of the world a little bit better," she added.



RELATED: Jennifer Garner Talks Parenting Her 3 Kids: 'I Try to Be the Best Version of Myself'

Though Garner and Affleck separated last year, they've continued worked together to raise their kids.

ET caught up with Affleck earlier this month, where he gushed about making his children a priority -- even when it comes to his on-set trailer must-haves, which include the kids' schoolwork and art projects.

"[It's] mostly stuff from my kids," he said. "It's the only personal stuff I have -- the drawings and art. It's a good place to hang up the latest artwork to come out of school."

"We do our best," he added of how he and Garner have learned how to co-parent. "We try our best."



RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner to Be Honored at 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala

See more in the video below.