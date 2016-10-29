Alessandra Ambrosio Pulls a Heidi Klum With Jessica Rabbit Costume -- See the Pic!

Who wore it better?

Alessandra Ambrosio did her best Jessica Rabbit as she dressed up as the iconic character for George Cloony, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman's annual Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.



The 35-year-old model sported a sparkling red dress with a high slit, purple gloves, and Rabbit's signature red 'do for the event.

While Ambrosio definitely gave Rabbit her best shot, her costume follows Heidi Klum's famous take on the character from her Halloween party just last year.

Klum impressively channeled Rabbit head to toe for the affair, even sporting a full body of prosthetics to mimic the icon's curves.

ET was with the Project Runway host as she got fitted for her costume last year, where she revealed exactly what it took to become Jessica Rabbit.

"I basically had to get casted head to toe because there will be lots of body parts," Klum explained. "The cast process took about four hours to do."

