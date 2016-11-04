President Obama is 'Pretty Relaxed' About Daughters Malia and Sasha Starting to Date: 'They Have Secret Servic

At 18 and 15 years old, Malia and Sasha Obama have already started dating -- but their father, President Barack Obama, is surprisingly "pretty relaxed about it."

The commander-in-chief made an appearance on Raleigh, North Carolina, radio station WDCG, where he revealed that his two daughters have started "ditching" family dinners for dates, but said he's not too worried about their love lives.



"The truth is, I'm pretty relaxed about it for two reasons. One is Michelle [Obama] -- she's such a great example of how she carries herself, her self-esteem, not depending on boys to validate how you look or not letting yourself be judged by anything other than your character and intelligence."

"Hopefully I've been a good example in terms of how I show respect to my wife," he added.

As for the second reason? Well, it didn't require much explanation.



"They have Secret Service," Obama simply stated. "There's only so much these guys can do!"

"These poor young men come by the house," he continued, laughing at the difficulties of trying to date the president's daughter.

"They have no idea," the show's DJ added.

"Oh, they have an idea," Obama replied. "I describe for them."

While Malia and Sasha's dates might have trouble getting through the White House's front door, their celebrity crushes are another story.



The Obama girls understandably couldn't keep it together while meeting Deadpool heartthrob Ryan Reynolds at their first-ever State Dinner honoring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March.

