Katy Perry, Madonna, and More Celebs React With Shock as Donald Trump Is Elected President

It was a night of mixed emotions on Tuesday as the neck-in-neck presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton played out live. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the GOP candidate pulled ahead and was finally declared the next President of the United States.

Trump addressed his voters and the American public in a live press conference, saying that his opponent, Clinton, had called him to concede. Clinton did not publicly address the American people following the results, sending her staffers home.

With his family by his side, Trump thanked the American people for their votes and asked for unity moving forward.

“To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people,” he told the crowd. “To be really historic, we have to do a great job. I look very much forward to being your president.”

Across the country and the world, celebrities expressed their strong reactions to Trump’s upset on social media.

Here are some of their responses:

Theme for 2020:



MAKE THE WHITE HOUSE GREAT AGAIN — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 9, 2016

Goodnight, America. There are no more words. Just goodnight. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) November 9, 2016

I feel like Mufasa just died again. So sad, Scar has taken over the pride lands. #beprepared — Todrick Hall (@todrick) November 9, 2016

Awareness, Acceptance, Action. I am saying this acceptance prayer to myself as I fall asleep tonight. #ElectionNightpic.twitter.com/DdRywDdHFm — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 9, 2016

I went to sleep early. Woke up to this. To my fellow humans outside of the US. We don't want this. And we are heartbroken. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 9, 2016

A true American Horror Story — Cheyenne Jackson (@cheyennejackson) November 9, 2016

Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

I feel like America just sent in our tuition check for Trump University. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 9, 2016

I'm an American citizen First. Last. Always. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

You know what we do now? We finish building what we started and we FIGHT BACK! Lift your heads up brothers and sisters. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 9, 2016

I truly hope that people keep their eyes open as we, the greatest democracy on the planet, crumbles. Maybe next time they'll choose better. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) November 9, 2016

Dear world. I apologize. We are all speechless. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 9, 2016

It appears a large portion of the populace is willing chose an incompetent man over an extremely competent woman. — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) November 9, 2016

Anyone wanna build a snowman? — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) November 9, 2016

Um, America? — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 9, 2016

Any foreigners wanna get hitched?? ??#ImWithHer — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) November 9, 2016

My heart is broken — Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) November 9, 2016

I refuse believe Donald Trump was born in this country. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 9, 2016

Never in 15 years of living In this country have I ever felt afraid to look like I do. #immigrant — Kunal Nayyar (@kunalnayyar) November 9, 2016

Know your values, keep your head high, stand strong... we're in this together. ❤️?? — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 9, 2016

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump for your stunning victory over your opponent! Looking forward to making AMERICA great again! — Steven Seagal (@sseagalofficial) November 9, 2016

Go through all stages tonight.

You are allowed to feel however you like.

Take stock of your heart.

See you tomorrow.

We are all still here. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 9, 2016

My condolences to the President and First Lady. We will keep aiming high. We may not have you honored you this time, but we will honor you. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 9, 2016

I don't even know what to say. — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) November 9, 2016

This is an embarrassing night for America. We've let a hatemonger lead our great nation. We've let a bully set our course. I'm devastated. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 9, 2016

I will not kneel. I will continue to fight for equality. I will spread love. I will be a warrior of education & kindness. I will NOT kneel. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) November 9, 2016

The easy thing is to keep your head down & let the bullies run amok. The right thing to do is to challenge racism, misogyny and hatred. https://t.co/VF6NePPySm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016

A New Fire Is Lit ? We Never Give Up. ?We Never Give In' ?? pic.twitter.com/CM4PAnR1nj — Madonna (@Madonna) November 9, 2016

Just was watching the news... maybe they'll ask me to sing 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' at the inauguration, ha! — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 9, 2016

I can't sleep. What is this nightmare we have to face? How could we allow this to happen? What does America represent anymore? — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 9, 2016

People r angry. People r broke. They voted 4 change. I disagree but that is ??. We can. ACCEPTANCE today. COURAGE, change, ACTION tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/XzXtulHvHT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 9, 2016

Woke up feeling like I'd had a nightmare. Then started crying again. Mantra: I am not alone, we are not alone. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 9, 2016