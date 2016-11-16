Iggy Azalea Goes Topless Under Open Blazer, Says She Has the 'Best Vagina in the World'

Iggy Azalea isn't afraid to flaunt what she's got.

The 26-year-old rapper put some of her best assets on display as she headed to GQ Australia's Men of the Year Awards, where she was honored as Woman of the Year, on Wednesday.



Azalea proudly showed off her flat stomach -- and a little cleavage -- by going topless under an open black blazer. The "Fancy" rapper accessorized her look with long blonde locks and little bling.

As if her look didn't already scream confidence, Azalea made sure to celebrate her body while accepting her award on stage.

"I've got the best vagina in the world," she boasted. "I have won a lot of awards over the last few years, but this one means the absolute most to me because I can finally say I have an award-winning vagina."

"This is amazing to me, I've got the best vagina in the world. How do you say no to that? You don't," she added.

While Azalea is certainly proud of her body, she also gives credit where credit is due. The Australian beauty recently took to Instagram to give a shout-out to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkhan Ghavami, for her "fabulously perky boobs."



