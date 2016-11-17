Carrie Underwood Proves She's a Multitasking Mama in Cuddly Pic With Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood can do it all.

The 33-year-old country superstar Instagrammed a snap of herself styling her own hair before a show on Wednesday, while also snuggling with her 1-year-old son, Isaiah. Isaiah sweetly sits on her lap, as Carrie makes sure her blond curls are just right.

"He doesn't care that Mommy had to get ready for a show...all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle...and I was more than happy to comply. #multitasking #momlife #roadlife #thestorytellertour," Carrie captioned the cute pic.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Carrie Underwood Teases Next Album and Plans for More Kids: 'It's All on God's Timing'

Carrie is currently nearing the end of her super successful Storyteller Tour, which ends on Nov. 28 in West Valley City, Utah.

Of course, Carrie's not only keeping up with her mom duties in the middle of tour life, she also impressively finds the time to stay in tip-top shape. Last week, she showed off her amazingly toned arms.

"I figure my son is only going to get bigger and I want to be able to pick him up and haul him around for as long as I can!!! #staythepath #strongmom #findyourmotivation," she wrote.

ET spoke with Carrie earlier this month, when she revealed that even she has a few guilty pleasures.



NEWS: Carrie Underwood Talks Son Isaiah: 'Sometimes I Feel Guilty That This Is My Son's Life'

"My guilty pleasures are so simple," she shared. "I mean, I love a good glass of red wine, for sure."

And she also can't get enough of The Walking Dead. "I know what's happening!" she exclaimed. "Sunday night, it's like, I find a way to watch the show."

Watch below: