Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Hasn't Talked to Brother Jordan & Family in Two Years, Skipped Grandfather's Funeral

Aaron Rodgers' family drama is once again taking center stage.

Bleacher Report says Aaron no longer has a relationship with his parents, Ed and Darla, or his siblings, including older brother Luke. The report also claims that Aaron's immediate family members don't even have his cell phone number.

Citing a source close to Aaron, the report details Aaron's estrangement, which apparently extends to his one-time friends and late grandfather. The source claims Aaron was set to be a groomsman in the wedding of a close friend but texted the day before to say he wasn't attending, and that Aaron wasn't present at his grandfather's funeral, whom he "once called before every game."

"The family was told they were no longer welcome in Green Bay," the report also states. "If Dad wants to attend a game now, he buys tickets on StubHub or goes through another player's family."

The report also says that when Aaron's parents sent Christmas presents to him and his girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, in 2014, they were sent back.

In July, a source close to the Rodgers family told ET that "the entire situation is painful for the family." ET also spoke to Olivia in May while she was promoting X-Men: Apocalypse, when she called her beau's situation with brother Jordan "complicated."

"Aaron doesn't really ... I don't think he's really talked with his brother," Olivia told ET when asked about Jordan appearing on The Bachelorette. "So, I actually don't know. It's complicated -- I'll say that."

Aaron addressed his family situation for the first time in July, when he told WISN that he wasn't watching Jordan's season of The Bachelorette, which Jordan ended up winning.

"As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I'm just -- I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition," Aaron said.

But it appears there are no hard feelings on Jordan's part. During a Bachelorette date with his now-fiancee, Jojo Fletcher, Jordan said he "missed" his famous brother.

"I miss my brother a lot -- especially in moments like this because my family means so much," Jordan said about introducing JoJo to the Rodgers family.

"It's something we don't really like to talk about a whole lot," Luke also noted during the episode. "It pains both of us not to have that relationship. We miss our brother and I trust that God brings things full circle and it's a wish that everything would just get back to us being a family."