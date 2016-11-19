Dan + Shay Singer Dan Smyers Is Engaged -- See His Adorable Announcement Pic!

Dan Smyers is ready to say "I do!"

The 29-year-old singer, who is a member of country music duo Dan + Shay, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Abby Law, while the two were vacationing in Hawaii. The cute couple both took to Instagram on Friday to announce the exciting news.

"We're gonna save all the animals together, FOREVER. I love you,@abbydlaw! (And yes, the Hawaii rainbow is real)," Smyers wrote, accompanied with a pic of his bride-to-be showing off her stunning engagement ring while cuddling close to him.

Law echoed his sweet sentiments, writing, "There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness. Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor."

"I love you so much my heart could explode!!!" she continued. "Y'all WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

The celebrations didn't stop there, however. The brunette beauty also shared a photo of the two sipping champagne at a restaurant in Waikiki Beach.

"The amount of love we have been shown already today is humbling and overwhelming in the best possible way," she captioned it. "We are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by such exceptional people. We love y'all so much. Now I'm going to go drink more champagne with my fiancé."

Congrats to the happy couple!

Last month, ET confirmed that Smyers' bandmate, Shay Mooney, is expecting his first child with his fiancée, Hannah Billingsley. Mooney proposed to former Miss Arkansas in August, announcing the news via Instagram with a beautiful black-and-white snap.