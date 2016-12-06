'Game of Thrones' Actor Peter Vaughan Dead at 93

British actor Peter Vaughan died on Tuesday morning at age 93, multiple news outlets report.

His agent, Sally Long-Innes, told BBC Newsthat Vaughan "died peacefully with his family around him."



The actor is perhaps best known by American TV audiences for his role as Jon Snow's mentor, Maester Aemon Targaryen, on the HBO series, Game of Thrones. Vaughan started portraying the character at age 86 and remained on the show for five years until his character died of old age in season five.

Following news of Vaughan's death, GoT writer Bryan Cogman took to Twitter to pay tribute to the actor. "Rest in Peace to our own Maester Aemon, Peter Vaughan, who passed away this morning at age 93," Cogman wrote. "Truly an honor to have known him."



In the U.K. Vaughan is also wildly known for his role as Harry Grout in the sitcom Porridge.



Vaughan was married to actress Billie Whitelaw for 14 years until their divorce in 1966. He went on to marry Lillias Walker.